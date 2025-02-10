Previous
Bradgate by plebster
Photo 406

Bradgate

Parkland near Leicester.
These ruins are the childhood home of Lady Jane Grey, Queen for nine days in 1553.
Beheaded in the tower of London, on the orders of 'Bloody Mary'.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
That's been all over my news feed recently.
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact