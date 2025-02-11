Previous
Waterwheel by plebster
Waterwheel

Could have spent hours watching it, very mesmerising and many different long exposures taken. It made a very deep rumble as it turned, which felt strangely soothing.
They may pop up in future if I need fillers...
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
