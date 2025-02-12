Previous
Next
Guess what it is? by plebster
Photo 409

Guess what it is?

The four prongs on the end looked like a sunshade with the cover taken off for winter, but no!

I had to ask a local in the end, apparently it's a fishing hut. I still imagined it incorrectly, until I got home and googled a photo of what it looks like when set up:
https://www.dreamstime.com/rhine-river-old-fishing-hut-basel-switzerland-old-city-center-basel-munster-cathedral-background-image163477689
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact