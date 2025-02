Berlin

Berlin is awesome in all weather, but today was particularly nice. Light snow all day, hovering around freezing but little wind so it didn't feel it.



Went to the DDR museum, well worth going to if you're in town. A fascinating era to me, but I was too young to visit while it existed. I visit it now through some very good books. Plenty to criticise, but it seems like good bits were also lost in reunification.