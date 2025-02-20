Previous
Plan B by plebster
Plan B

Brecon was forecast gales on the tops yesterday, so Plan B was the Long Mynd in Shropshire. Driving, horizontal rain at times, but nice to be out in it!
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
113% complete

