Photo 421
It's mine!
You see these old mines, repurposed as collection tins for the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society, at popular coastal places around the UK.
After WW2, 200 were donated by the Admiralty, and they have around 60 remaining.
I guess, with coins becoming less common (I, at least, rarely have any on me anymore) they'll raise less money, but at least they still advertise the charity:
https://shipwreckedmariners.org.uk/
Specifically about the mines:
https://shipwreckedmariners.org.uk/category/collecting-mines/
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
