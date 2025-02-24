It's mine!

You see these old mines, repurposed as collection tins for the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society, at popular coastal places around the UK.After WW2, 200 were donated by the Admiralty, and they have around 60 remaining.I guess, with coins becoming less common (I, at least, rarely have any on me anymore) they'll raise less money, but at least they still advertise the charity:Specifically about the mines: