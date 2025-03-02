Previous
by plebster
Next time I'll remember to read the manual before I go and stand in a dark field.
Couldn't remember how to change the exposure length beyond 1 second. 🤦‍♂️
Did it eventually, and it came out better than I deserved.

Airbnb in Forest of Dean.
Andy Oz

@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
