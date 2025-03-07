Previous
Bullring by plebster
Photo 429

Bullring

Love the juxtaposition of the old and the new, the curvy and the straight, the old religion (church) and the new religion (shopping).
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
117% complete

