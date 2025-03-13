Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 438
Bon voyage!
One of the electric ferries around Oslo.
Smooth, quiet, clean - I was so impressed with them. The crew was saying they can do about three hours on one charge, but they also have a top up every time they return to the main dock.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
575
photos
37
followers
61
following
122% complete
View this month »
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X100VI
Taken
11th March 2025 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close