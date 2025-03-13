Previous
Bon voyage! by plebster
Photo 438

Bon voyage!

One of the electric ferries around Oslo.
Smooth, quiet, clean - I was so impressed with them. The crew was saying they can do about three hours on one charge, but they also have a top up every time they return to the main dock.
13th March 2025

