Previous
Next
Carving up the sky by plebster
Photo 440

Carving up the sky

Wake turbulence from the wings is creating a line behind the aircraft, which must be just above the cloud tops.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact