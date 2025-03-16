Previous
Calm by plebster
Photo 441

Calm

Listening for birds.
I've been using the 'Merlin' app on my phone. It's not perfect, but it's a pretty amazing tool for listening to bird song and telling you what is chirping away nearby.
Andy Oz

@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and title.
March 21st, 2025  
