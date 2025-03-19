Previous
Gaza by plebster
Photo 444

Gaza

Israel in the foreground, Gaza in the second patch of clear air in the centre of the picture.

Looks pretty and peaceful from up here, but 400 people were killed in the previous 24hrs.
The situation is upsetting, depressing, and infuriating all at once.
