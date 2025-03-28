Previous
Pay Attention! by plebster
Photo 453

Pay Attention!

Funny how as soon as you get home and drag the pictures from the camera, the first thing you see is a leaf that you should have removed. Would've improved the picture no end... :-)

Note to self: pay more attention. grrr.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
124% complete

Photo Details

