Previous
Photo 454
One in a million...
(or more!) photos of the partial eclipse that will be taken today!
This was as covered as it got, so not noticeable to the naked eye, but I always love to see it anyway. I'm just blown away by the ability to forecast events like this, to the second, years in advance.
(And a cheeky little sunspot on the left hand side)
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
1
0
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
583
photos
37
followers
61
following
124% complete
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
454
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
29th March 2025 11:04am
Diana
ace
It is absolutely amazing!
March 29th, 2025
