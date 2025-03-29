Previous
One in a million... by plebster
Photo 454

One in a million...

(or more!) photos of the partial eclipse that will be taken today!

This was as covered as it got, so not noticeable to the naked eye, but I always love to see it anyway. I'm just blown away by the ability to forecast events like this, to the second, years in advance.

(And a cheeky little sunspot on the left hand side)
Diana ace
It is absolutely amazing!
March 29th, 2025  
