Previous
Next
Farming in the 21st Century by plebster
Photo 456

Farming in the 21st Century

I like the idea of clean energy, but it just seems a bit wrong to be using decent agricultural fields for this. Maybe if they grew wildflowers along the base, at least, to increase biodiversity?

(or will that increase insects, so attract birds, who will poo on the panels and reduce their efficiency...)
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact