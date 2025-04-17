Previous
Gorey, Jersey by plebster
Gorey, Jersey

Another day, another mine...
https://365project.org/plebster/365/2025-02-24

I was really intrigued by the fields in the background though. They're so steep!
I think they're for potatoes, but I couldn't work out if they were all done by hand or if they have some unusual tethered mechanised way of doing it.
Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
