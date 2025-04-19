Previous
Koile Road by plebster
Koile Road

A 2,300yr old road, leading from Piraeus port to the centre of Athens. Carved from the bedrock, with gutters, pavements and with buildings and storerooms also carved out of the rock alongside.

Today I was at Symonds Yat and happened to notice a panel saying the earthworks I was walking through were about 2,300yrs old. So while we Brits were grubbing around making mud huts with wooden/antler tools, the Greeks were making civilisation and buildings like the Acropolis.

Imagine how mind blowing it would have been if you could have travelled easily between the two places then!
19th April 2025

Latest from all albums

