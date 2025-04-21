Previous
Fronds by plebster
Photo 477

Fronds

Beautiful furled fronds.
Puts me in mind of a skydiving octopus that's landed headfirst in the forest, but that's just me...
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact