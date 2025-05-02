Liberation Day celebrations

I was a few days too early, but the entire island of Jersey is preparing for it. There's bunting up everywhere, and displays, and in St John's there's a selection of maritime objects.



This Buoy is about a hundred years old, so 'lived through' the occupation on one of the shoals to the south. It will shortly be going back to work on Passage Rock, but in the meantime is looking resplendent in the car park of a public building.



There was a guy telling me all about it. He was also saying they did want to have the light on while it was laid up here, but it's so massive and bright it would have been a danger to drivers. :-D