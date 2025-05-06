Previous
Next
Stand off by plebster
Photo 490

Stand off

He fancied the look of my bagel. I was expecting a pincer movement, (they're not daft these gulls!) but I managed to wolf it down before being overwhelmed.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact