Nicosia by plebster
Nicosia

The building on the right is Greek Cypriot, the bastion on the left is Turkish Cypriot, and the statue in the roundabout is a strikingly appropriate soldier about to lob a hand grenade.
13th May 2025

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
