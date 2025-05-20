Previous
plebster
Photo 504

❤️

It's been a shitty few weeks, with stress and worry, and a bit more to come, so a 12ml walk along Hadrian's Wall was balm to my soul.
Love this stretch between Chollerton and Twice Brewed.

Wall to wall skylarks, curlews, cuckoos, stonechats, lambs, sun, peace, quiet, history, excellent beer.
Chatted with some lovely people.

Loved it. Wish it were longer. Been 17yrs since I was last here, I need to come back quicker next time.
20th May 2025

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...


Annie-Sue ace
I am sorry to hear that things have not been good.
If this place restores and replenishes you, come more (much more) often.
May 20th, 2025  
