❤️

It's been a shitty few weeks, with stress and worry, and a bit more to come, so a 12ml walk along Hadrian's Wall was balm to my soul.

Love this stretch between Chollerton and Twice Brewed.



Wall to wall skylarks, curlews, cuckoos, stonechats, lambs, sun, peace, quiet, history, excellent beer.

Chatted with some lovely people.



Loved it. Wish it were longer. Been 17yrs since I was last here, I need to come back quicker next time.