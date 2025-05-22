Previous
History upon history by plebster
Photo 506

History upon history

The guide book describes the object in the foreground as a Saxon crypt, so about 1,000 to 1,500yrs old.
It's up against Hadrian's Wall, about 1,900yrs old.

(Just sticking up above the distant horizon is a 1950s signal mast, bringing it pretty much up to date)
Andy Oz

ace
