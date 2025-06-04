Previous
Castlefield Viaduct by plebster
Photo 510

Castlefield Viaduct

Newly leased by the NT to create a green space.
Phase 1 is complete and open, but they're going to extend it along the viaduct.

Really impressive structure!
Andy Oz

ace
