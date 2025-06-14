Previous
Heathrow Airport by plebster
Photo 513

Heathrow Airport

Well, within a mile or so of it anyway.
Clockwise from top left:

St Mark's church, Harmondsworth

Memorial to Barnes Wallis

Marker commemorating William Roy and his geodetic survey of the UK - the birth of the Ordnance Survey. Sited at the end of the original baseline.

Saxon Lake
Pretty certain it's neither Saxon, nor a lake.
