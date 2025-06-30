Previous
Next
Fields by plebster
Photo 523

Fields

Somewhere in Romania. The ones to the bottom right are similar in size to ones in the UK, but I love the patterns of those smaller strip fields in the centre.

I guess it is marginally less efficient than the big fields, but it must surely be better for diversity and the like. And photographers.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact