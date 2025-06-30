Sign up
Photo 523
Fields
Somewhere in Romania. The ones to the bottom right are similar in size to ones in the UK, but I love the patterns of those smaller strip fields in the centre.
I guess it is marginally less efficient than the big fields, but it must surely be better for diversity and the like. And photographers.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
0
0
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
656
photos
38
followers
59
following
143% complete
View this month »
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X100VI
Taken
29th June 2025 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
