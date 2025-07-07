Previous
Day fireworks by plebster
Photo 526

Day fireworks

I've never seen daytime fireworks before, they worked really well!
I guess they use chalk, or something? It kinda looks like the stuff you see on colour runs.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
145% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
July 12th, 2025  
