Previous
Next
Camera killer by plebster
Photo 527

Camera killer

The dust from the off-road arena was being blown directly over the spectator areas for The Hill, so you had to choose your time carefully if you wanted to change lenses!
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact