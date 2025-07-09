Previous
Damn panning! by plebster
Photo 528

Damn panning!

Another messed up panning shot, but I liked the way it conveyed the sense of movement and energy. A classic rally car at Goodwood.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

ace
Christine Sztukowski ace
It looks awesome to me
July 12th, 2025  
Pat
A fantastic effect - intentional or not!
July 12th, 2025  
