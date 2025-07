St Kenelm's, Halesowen

I drove past this church while dropping my son off for DofE exped and had to come back to it for an explore. This Tympanum is above the main entrance to the church.



The guide book says it from 1150, or thereabouts. I've no idea, but the edging (interlace, apparently) just looked unlike anything I've seen in a church before, it looks almost Celtic or Norse, with the two heads fighting/eating each other at the top.