Previous
Kinver rock houses by plebster
Photo 531

Kinver rock houses

Some homes carved out of the sandstone at Kinver. pleasantly cool on a stinking hot day.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Kinver - lovely place. Lovely capture of this rock house.
July 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact