Photo 531
Kinver rock houses
Some homes carved out of the sandstone at Kinver. pleasantly cool on a stinking hot day.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Lesley
ace
Kinver - lovely place. Lovely capture of this rock house.
July 12th, 2025
