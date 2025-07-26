Previous
Next
Nearly there... by plebster
Photo 538

Nearly there...

A drive, a flight, a bus ride and a ferry, but nearly at our destination.

(And in an odd coincidence, my brother used to work on this exact boat 20-odd yrs ago, when it was owned by another company, and in significantly colder waters.)
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact