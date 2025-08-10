So near, yet so far

Airfield top left is the sprawling CDG, bottom centre is Le Bourget.



Back in the year 2000, an AF Concorde was taking off from one of the runways on the south (right hand side above) of CDG. The tyre hit some metal and shredded, causing a lump of rubber to hit the fuel tank. This impact created a shockwave which reflected and burst the tank causing a leak. The leaking fuel was set alight by the afterburning engines, and the rest is, tragically, history.



The crew were trying to head for Le Bourget to just get the thing on the ground, but sadly they didn't make it that far, and crashed into a hotel between the two airfields.



Whenever I see their proximity, I'm always reminded of the accident. If only luck had been on their side.

