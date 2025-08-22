Previous
Next
Square Eyes by plebster
Photo 561

Square Eyes

I could watch Octopi all day, they're fascinating and I can easily believe they're as intelligent as people suggest.
I'd never noticed the other-worldly eyes before though (to go with the other-worldly everything else about them!)
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact