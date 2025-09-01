Previous
Bold choice by plebster
Photo 563

Bold choice

Really unusual pose for a memorial to fallen comrades from the world war (WW1, presumably?) in Spandau, Berlin.

The helmet makes sense, to identify as a soldier, and the eagle as a symbols of strength, or regiment, and I presume the nudeness is echoing classical Greek statues. But together...


(SOOC)
