Previous
Protests by plebster
Photo 580

Protests

Not quite following the common travel advice to head away from the noise of large mobs of chanting protestors.

Seemed to be organised by a union who called a general strike on Monday in protest at the drone attacks on the Gaza Flotilla.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact