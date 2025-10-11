Previous
Justice by plebster
Photo 588

Justice

The Palace of Justice in Lisbon. A striking building, but I only had a fixed lens and couldn't get the whole thing in. It's really impressive.

Statue inscription (translated) "Through the culture of the spirit/the mastery of force"
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Andy Oz

@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Photo Details

