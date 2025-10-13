Previous
Keeping watch by plebster
Photo 590

Keeping watch

One of the old C15th watchtowers from an old trade route between Frankfurt and Cologne

(Incidentally, I love autumn, with it's opportunities for dusk photography with interesting light!)
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

