Photo 602
Utilitarian comfort?
A surprisingly comfortable looking seat in a Polish tank.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X100VI
Taken
4th November 2025 11:14am
Tags
sooc
