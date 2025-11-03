Previous
Wassup?! by plebster
Photo 603

Wassup?!

Reminds me of the old Bud adverts.

As an aside, all metal bits of aircraft are connected together to avoid problems in the event of a lightning strike. The bonding strap is visible as a metallic weave just to the lower left of what I see as a 'face'.
3rd November 2025

