Photo 631
Hyvää uutta vuotta!
Happy 2026 to you all, from Lapland (temporarily)!
(Where it's cocking cold, even for a Cumbrian)
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
776
photos
40
followers
58
following
172% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
31st December 2025 8:56pm
moni kozi
Holy guaccamole, what a scenery!!!!
January 1st, 2026
