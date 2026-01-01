Sign up
Photo 632
Mid-night snack
Sausages on an open fire.
-20° still.
The supplied clothes are awesome!
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
1
Andy Oz
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
1st January 2026 7:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
