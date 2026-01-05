Relationships

The relationships between the dogs sound as complicated as humans.



These two aren't related, (but obviously get along!) but both had brothers who were in the same sled team just ahead of them. Sometimes parents and offspring run together.



Sled teams often live together, but sometimes those that work well, don't get along off the sled, and vice versa, and so some may live with another team.

Some are better followers than leaders.

If the dogs are on heat then teams may have to switch temporarily.





It's all very, very interesting, and not a case of just randomly tying dogs to a sled.