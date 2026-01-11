Previous
Pottering by plebster
Photo 640

Pottering

My son is getting into photography, so this was snapped while wandering the back streets on a photo stroll together. Happy days!
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
176% complete

