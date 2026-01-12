Previous
Leopard by plebster
Photo 641

Leopard

Sculpture by Rob Mulholland

I really liked the juxtaposition of how fragile it looked with how tough it really was. One of those pieces I could keep returning to.
12th January 2026

Andy Oz

