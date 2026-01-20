Memorial

The Makedonitissa Tomb.

A military cemetery in Nicosia for those Greeks killed in 1974, when there was an attempted coup in Cyprus and a successful invasion of the north. The aircraft is Greek, and is either one of the four that was used to drop some elite Greek troops, or one painted up in the same markings, from what I was told.



It was a secret mission. Possibly a little too secretive, as the Cypriots weren't expecting them and tried to shoot them down, successfully in at least one case which crashed roughly where this one is now.



Only about one in six of the graves are 'occupied'. Most of the bodies were repatriated, so their positions are memorials.

Also, and surprisingly to me, around 1,600 bodies have not yet been found and their names are listed in a separate section near the entrance.



The aircraft is a Nord Atlas/Noratlas, and is not the prettiest machine in the world.