Previous
Next
Tu-16 by plebster
Photo 650

Tu-16

An old Soviet bomber, in really good nick too.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact