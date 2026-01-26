Sign up
Pigeon Towers
I hadn't realised what they were when I first saw one on top of a building. I thought it was a natural method of cooling or something, but turns out it's just a dovecote.
(Pigeon Tower sounds better though, I imagine them balancing on top of one another inside, like some kind of avian circus)
SOOC. Will probably crop at some point
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
