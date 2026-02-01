Previous
Not planted by photographers by plebster
Photo 655

Not planted by photographers

I'm guessing the fence and hedge is to stop people wandering across fields, but it now makes for a less photogenic lead in to the windmill, and will eventually block the view of the base of it. Shame, but can understand why it may be necessary.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact