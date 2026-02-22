Previous
Next
Extreme sports by plebster
Photo 667

Extreme sports

Because F-104s just weren't dangerous enough...?

https://youtu.be/XCbegiIhLGg?si=GFJXU3tzW609g03T&t=146

(The Luftwaffe bought 916 of these aircraft, of which 292 crashed with 116 pilot deaths. This experiment was to test a means of taking off without those pesky runway things, which are easily destroyed. It succeeded, but was never used operationally)
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
Those aren't my sort of odds!
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact